New centre-right party holds first assembly

Switzerland's newest party, the Conservative Democratic Party held its first assembly of delegates in Thun on Saturday.
The group was founded in November 2008 by members of the right-wing Swiss People's Party, unhappy with what they saw as the high-handed methods of the party leadership.
Party president Hans Grunder said the party should aim to win ten seats in the next parliamentary elections in 2011, against the six it holds at present. It should field candidates in at least half the cantons, of which at least three should be in the French-speaking part, he said.
He stressed the importance of achieving good results in cantonal elections in its strongholds of Bern and Graubünden, since that would make a national impact.
The opening address to the assembly, which was attended by over 100 delegates, was delivered by the party's only cabinet member, Justice Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.