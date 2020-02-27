Navigation

Old Swiss ammo Unexploded munitions under the Alps are a ticking time bomb

On Tuesday, the residents of Mitholz in the Bernese Oberland received the bad news from Defence Minister Viola Amherd in person. The 170 locals will have to leave their mountain village for over a decade while a nearby underground depot containing 3,500 tonnes of Second World War ammunition and explosives is cleared.⁠ (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

