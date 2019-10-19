This content was published on October 19, 2019 5:00 PM

Green is most likely the colour of choice for many Swiss voters. with the president of the Green Party, Regula Rytz, as a main winner. (© Keystone/Urs Flüeler)

Voters will on Sunday decide a new Swiss parliament for the next four years. The elections are expected to result in a slight shift to the left, notably due to gains for the Greens.

At stake are the 200 seats in the House of Representatives and most seats in the 46-strong Senate. Not only is there a record number of candidates (more than 4,600) but also a record number of women hopefuls (nearly 1,900).

Among them are also 73 expat Swiss looking to be elected to parliament.

Pollsters unanimously expect growing support for the leftwing Greens and the smaller, more centrist, Liberal Green Party.

The rightwing Swiss People’s Party is set to drop a few percentage points but remain the strongest group in the House. In 2015, it came top with 29.4%.



In the latest opinion polls, the Greens and the centrist Christian Democratic Party were running neck-and-neck in terms of voter percentage (10%-11%) while the leftwing Social Democratic Party (around 18%) and the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party (about 16%) have been vying for second position behind the People’s Party.

However, the overall balance of power is not likely to change substantially. The Swiss parliament is traditionally dominated by four main parties from across the political spectrum. Under a long-standing agreement, these parties also share the seven seats in the government.

On December 11, the new parliament is scheduled to elect – and, as a rule, confirm – the government members for a four-year period.

Low-key

The election campaign has been comparatively low-key even by Swiss standards. This is partly because the People’s Party did not succeed in whipping up emotions like in previous elections, monopolising the public debate with its strong anti-European, anti-immigration ticket.



Instead it was the global issue of climate change that set the tone of the campaign throughout the year. The numerous street protests across the country undoubtedly politicised the younger generation in urban areas.

Another mass demonstration, the so-called women’s strike in June, might also be contributing to the outcome of the elections, helping to boost the number of women elected to both parliamentary chambers. Critics say the elections are a good opportunity to improve the situation for women, who are still underrepresented in Swiss politics.

At the moment, women account for 33% and 13% of the seats in the House and in the Senate respectively.

Taken together, the popularity of environmental issues and concerted efforts to mobilise female voters could lead to the highest turnout in 40 years with more than 50% of citizens participating in the parliamentary elections.

Observers also noted a stronger emphasis on digital campaigning, although posters and door-to-door or telephone canvassing have remained key tools.

Run-off elections

Final results for the elections to the House of Representatives are expected late on Sunday.

As for the Senate, run-off elections are likely in several of the 26 cantons as candidates might fail to win an absolute majority – more than 50% of votes. A second round of polling will be held in November where necessary.

The Christian Democrats and the Radical-Liberals traditionally hold a clear majority in the Senate. Under the parliamentary system in Switzerland, both chambers have equal powers.



Key facts

About 5.3 million Swiss citizens are eligible to take part in the parliamentary elections on October 20. Unlike four years ago, it is no longer possible to use e-voting as the government suspended the ongoing trials due to security concerns.

Registered expatriate Swiss can also participate in the elections to the House of Representatives and in some cantons also to the Senate. Of the total 246 parliamentary seats, three seats in the Senate have already been allocated. end of infobox

swissinfo.ch/urs

