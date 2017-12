This content was published on August 13, 2017 5:00 PM Aug 13, 2017 - 17:00

You’re never far from an English word in Switzerland. What do the Swiss think of this “language creep”? Is there anything that can be done? Will there be “ein Backlash”?

​​​​​​​

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.