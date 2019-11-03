This content was published on November 3, 2019 11:00 AM

Mirko Manzoni, the former Swiss ambassador and now UN Secretary General's Personal Envoy for Mozambique, is the man being hailed as architect of that country's recent peace deal.

In his new UN role he will be helping to consolidate the peace. This may not be easy, especially after recent elections in which the ruling party won a landslide victory and the opposition is claiming massive fraud.



Mirko Manzoni (left) and members of the mediation team in the bush with the late RENAMO leader Afonso Dhlakama (second from right)

But Manzoni is used to tough situations. He talked to swissinfo.ch about the ups and downs of the peace process and how things were often difficult.



