​​​​​​​Covid protest broken up with water cannon and rubber bullets

Protesters against government anti-Covid measures have been holding unauthorised weekly marches in Bern, several of which have turned violent. Keystone / Marcel Bieri

Some 500 opponents of government anti-Covid measures held a new unauthorised protest in the federal capital Bern on Thursday evening, with police using water cannon and rubber bullets against demonstrators.

This content was published on October 8, 2021 - 10:18

Keystone-SDA/jc

The demonstrators repeatedly ignored police barricades and broke through one barrier that led to the parliament building, according to the police. There was a strong police presence, with officers checking people even before the march began and some demonstrators expelled from the perimeter.

Some protesters carried a rose in their hands as they marched from the railway station towards the federal parliament building. "We are all peaceful here," said one demonstrator. "We are part of society and we are not extremists.”

Regular occurrence

Opponents of the Covid restrictions have been holding protests in Bern every Thursday evening for weeks, almost all of which have been unauthorised. Police have used water cannon, rubber bullets and irritant gas against the demonstrators on several occasions. Previous protests have drawn a larger number of demonstrators.

The government has tightened anti-Covid measures as the health situation remains fragile and winter approaches. A Covid certificate -- showing full vaccination, recent negative test or proof of recovery from Covid – has since September 13 been required to access spaces like bars, restaurants and museums, as well as large public events. The government is also ending free testing and launching a vaccination drive.