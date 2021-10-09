Anti-Covid demos attract thousands in Swiss cities

“No to the pass, no to blackmail, yes to common sense,” read one banner in Geneva Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Some 6,000 people have taken to the streets in Geneva and Basel, demonstrating against the government’s efforts to combat Covid-19.

In Geneva a demonstration against the Covid certificate and “restrictions on freedoms” brought together nearly 3,000 protesters on Saturday afternoon, according to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The march started from the Place de Neuve and ended up at the Place des Nations.

Currently people in Switzerland must show a Covid certificate to access indoor spaces like restaurants, bars and museums.

The marchers chanted “Freedom, freedom!” and demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the health portfolio. “No to the pass, no to blackmail, yes to common sense,” read one banner.

Several speakers addressed the crowd at the Place de Neuve, calling for the rejection of the Covid law, which will be put to a national vote on November 28.

The demonstration, which was authorised, went ahead without any disturbance, although traffic was badly disrupted for at least three hours.

Bridge stand-off

Another authorised rally, in Basel, saw around 3,000 opponents of the federal and cantonal Covid measures express their feelings.

At the same time, an unauthorised counter-demo from the “Basel Nazifrei” (Nazi-free) group formed in the city’s Kleinbasel district.

The two groups faced off across the Wettstein Bridge. The anti-Covid protesters interrupted their march, and the 200 or so anti-fascist demonstrators were stopped by the police. The Basel Nazifrei group then turned back.

The police said the Basel demo was peaceful and there was no material damage.

More than 10,000 people in Switzerland have died in connection with Covid-19.