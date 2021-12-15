Anti-Covid measures to be extended for 12 months

Free testing for asymptomatic people was abandoned in mid-October prompting widespread criticism. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

The Swiss parliament has decided to extend a series of financial compensations for individuals and companies hard hit by the government’s anti-Covid restrictions.

This content was published on December 15, 2021 - 17:22

swissinfo.ch/urs

As part of the legal amendment, the government will again take over the costs for anti-Covid tests under certain conditions. Free testing for asymptomatic people was suspended in mid-October.

Both chambers of parliament on Wednesday also agreed to extend until the end of 2022 unemployment benefits as well as compensation for short-time work and payments for hardship cases.

They current regulations are due to run out at the end of December.

It is the fourth time since September 2020 that parliament amended the Covid law.

Two previous reforms were challenged by government critics, but voters clearly endorsed the parliamentary decisions in nationwide ballots in June and November respectively.

No major political party came out against the latest revision.

Contrary to a previous reform, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party did not oppose the amendment, saying it accepted the verdict by voters in the November ballot.