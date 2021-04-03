Border guards record 700 cases of travellers flouting Covid test rules
Border checks over the past two months have found around 700 people entering Switzerland without the necessary negative Covid-19 test, the customs administration has confirmed.This content was published on April 3, 2021 - 17:32
According to figures published in the Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper on Saturday, of these 700 cases, only around a quarter were forced to pay the CHF200 ($212) fine.
People who can give a reliable account of where they are travelling to, and why, are generally not issued a fine when stopped at the border, the Swiss Federal Customs Administration (FCA) explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
As for the relatively low number detected overall, the FCA said it does not systematically check people entering by car, bus, or train – rather it carries out “risk-based and sporadic” checks.
The FCA also has no plans to beef up its border presence: thanks to a general downturn in cross-border traffic, it has set priorities elsewhere, it said.
At airports, meanwhile, where every incoming traveller is checked, the numbers are lower again: only around a dozen cases have been detected at Zurich airport of people landing without a negative PCR or rapid test. This is explained by the fact that people are generally not allowed board in the first place without showing such a test.
Risk list
Since February 8 this year, travellers arriving in Switzerland via any mode of transport from a “high-risk” country or region have to show evidence of a negative PCR test carried out within the past 72 hours; travellers entering by plane from any country, including non-risk ones, also must provide a negative test. Exceptions to this are children under the age of 12.
All travellers entering Switzerland from anywhere that’s not a region directly bordering the country must also fill out the online registration form available hereExternal link.
The list of countries currently considered not to be high-risk by the State Secretariat for Migration can be found hereExternal link.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.