Businesses concerned about Covid-related staff shortages

The Swiss Business Federation has called for an easing of quarantine rules to prevent a shortage of staff in companies due to a surge in Covid infections.

Roger Wehrli of economiesuisse said the quarantine and isolation of infected people or those in close contact with them should be cut to five days, he told public radio SRF on Wednesday.

He said many companies were struggling to plan ahead because of employees calling in sick, which could disrupt production.

A shorter quarantine period “could help to keep the right balance between the economic and social life and the burden for intensive care units”, he told the Blick newspaper.

The government recently shortened quarantine for asymptomatic Covid patient from ten to seven days. Isolation is currently set at ten days.

The Federal Office of Public Health on Wednesday reported a record 31,109 new confirmed Covid cases within the last 24 hours, a 66% increase of the seven-day average.

Hospital admission rose by 5% while the number of patients in intensive care dropped slightly.

Health experts have warned that the number of hospitalisations will rise after the festive season in the New Year.

They said shortage of personnel in hospitals due to sickness could cause problems.

Restaurants

There are a number of hotels and restaurants in mountain resorts of south-eastern Switzerland which had to close as a result of staff shortages.

“Omicron is everywhere,” the president of the Graubünden restaurant sector is quoted by the Keystone-SDA news agency. He downplays the impact of temporary closures. His counterpart from the hotel sector for his part calls for mandatory Covid vaccinations.

Other sectors, notably schools as well as the national railways said they were bracing for possible staff shortages, calling up retired personnel or students or asking members of management to stand in.