Campaign seeks reform of Swiss militia system

A political campaign has been launched to reform the Swiss militia system to include men and women alike in a community service.

The compulsory “citizens serviceExternal link” is to benefit society and the environment according to the promoters.

“The current system of civilian and military protection must be improved and modernised to tackle the challenges of the 21st century – and the commitment of everyone is necessary”, the campaigners said.

They specified that foreign residents in Switzerland, as well as women and men considered unfit for the armed forces should be asked to serve.

Under the current system, only able-bodied Swiss men do compulsory military service, while others opt for a civilian service.

In a bid to promote their cause, the campaigners on Tuesday started collecting signatures for a nationwide vote on their proposal.

The group, made up of representatives of civil society and several political parties, has 18 months to hand in at least 100,000 signatures for their people’s initiative.

The move comes as the government is considering ways to boost the recruitment of members of the army and the civil protection service.

There are concerns that the current level of staffing – 140,000 members for the militia army and 72,000 for civil protection – can’t be reached anymore in a few years from now.

