Crime enforcement measures remain stable

Last year 11,315 penalties and punitive measures were enforced in Switzerland. Of these, 86% concerned men and 43% involved Swiss nationals.

In 2020, the figure had declined by more than a fifth to 10,945, according to statistics on the execution of sanctionsExternal link published by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday.

Two-thirds of the enforcement measures in 2021 were admissions to a correctional facility. The remainder consisted of community service (30%) or a sentence with an electronic ankle bracelet (4%).

The average duration of execution on release varies depending on the sanction and type of execution. In 2021 it averaged 186 days in the penal system and 2,221 days in the correctional system for people admitted to a correctional facility.

The average duration of electronic monitoring was 92 days and that of community service 67 hours per execution, which corresponds to a total of 17 days.

