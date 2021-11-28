Reform of election system for Swiss top judges thrown out

The Supreme Court, based in the city of Lausanne, and its social security divisions in Lucerne have 38 judges. Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

Voters have rejected a proposal for the supreme court judges to be elected by lot rather than by the Swiss parliament.

This content was published on November 28, 2021 - 14:10

The people’s initiative fell short of a required majority in the country’s 26 cantons in Sunday’s vote, according to partial results.

Projections show the proposal will only win about 32% of all votes a leading polling instituteExternal link said.

Campaigners wanted to introduce a system of arbitrary selection for the country’s 38 federal judges, saying the judiciary lacked independence from political parties and the separation of powers was inadequate.

The judges would also have been allowed to remain in office until the age of 68 without submitting themselves to a regular re-election procedure.

At present, parliament awards the posts of federal judge according to party strength. Judges with no political affiliation thus have no chance of gaining office.

The system has repeatedly drawn criticism from Europe’s anti-corruption bodyExternal link.

Swiss tradition

Opponents, including the government and all the main political parties say the proposal is too extreme.

They argue an election by parliament gives more legitimacy and the people's initiative contradicts Switzerland’s political tradition.

The current system takes into account criteria such as age, gender and background, they say, thereby guaranteeing a broad societal balance in the administration of the judiciary.

The initiative was launched in 2018 by a citizens’ committee centred around a controversial entrepreneur, Adrian Gasser. He is one of the richest businessmen in Switzerland and has had his own encounters with the Swiss justice system.

