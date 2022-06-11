First national meeting of female mayors held in Bern

Sommaruga said it's vital for women to get involved in local politics © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Around 160 female mayors of Swiss cities and municipalities have met in the Swiss capital for the first time.

This content was published on June 11, 2022 - 17:06

Keystone-SDA/ts

The aim of the meeting, organised by government minister Simonetta Sommaruga, was to exchange experiences and knowledge and to improve networking across the regions.

“Valuable work is being done for the public in city and municipal councils,” the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications ministry said in a statementExternal link on Saturday. “If all the cogs work well together, then finances are balanced, infrastructure can be expanded and maintained according to needs, and jobs can be created.”

In addition to such long-term challenges, these women also have to deal with urgent short-term problems, the ministry said. For example, because of the war in Ukraine, they are currently having to quickly find accommodation for refugees, make it possible for Ukrainian children to attend school or provide social assistance.

Sommaruga, who herself used to be a member of an executive at the municipal level, drew on this experience to praise the women’s work. “What thrives in cities and municipalities has an impact on the whole country. Because they are the basis of Switzerland. It is therefore all the more important that women also play an active role there,” she said.

There are almost 2,150 municipalities in Switzerland, of which around 350 are led by a woman. That corresponds to about 16%.

“This 16% is relevant and the women play an important function as role models,” the ministry said. “They exemplify how women can successfully participate in shaping and exerting influence.” It pointed out that in the House of Representatives and the government the percentage of women is significantly higher. Three out of seven government ministersExternal link are women.

“In municipalities, a correspondingly large amount of female potential is lying idle,” Sommaruga said. This potential should be exploited, “for the country, for our future and for the entire population”.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative