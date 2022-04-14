Government approves master plan for army cyber defence

The government plans to boost the army's cyber defence over the past decade, investing more than CHF2 billion and assigning up to 7,000 militia soldiers. Keystone/Anthony Anex

Switzerland’s armed forces plan to invest up to CHF2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) over the next few years to boost the country’s cyber defence.

This content was published on April 14, 2022 - 11:17

swissinfo.ch/urs

Presenting a long-term planning document, Defence Minister Viola Amherd stressed the need to beef up the protection against potential cyberattacks against military infrastructure.

A report is part of a comprehensive overview of Switzerland’s defence strategy and highlights not only the risks of criminal cyber activities but also espionage, manipulation and disinformation in an armed conflict.

The war in Ukraine has made clear the crucial importance of military communication, according to Amherd.

She also said that a higher army budget, as demanded by several political parties, would allow the armed forces to speed up investment in cyber defence.

“But it is not just about money. We need training and suitable personnel,” Amherd told SRF public television.

Earlier this year, parliament approved the creation of an army cyber command centre with nearly 600 staff members.

In addition, up to 7,000 militia soldiers are also necessary which could be recruited from other army units.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative