Government resists pressure to extend free Covid testing

The government wants to offer CHF50 cinema or restaurant vouchers to those who can convince a friend or familiy member to take the jab. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The government is sticking to its decision to end free Covid testing as of October 11. The money “saved” will go into a new push to boost vaccination rates, it said on Friday.

This content was published on October 1, 2021 - 14:12

Keystone-SDA/dos

The decision comes after pressure from political parties, parliamentary committees, and various organisations who wanted to keep testing free beyond Monday after next.

The government, however, after consulting cantons and social partners, would not be budged: the “very high costs” (CHF50 million ($54 million) per week) of providing free antigen testing would no longer be born collectively, it wrote on FridayExternal link.

Exceptions will be children under the age of 16, and – until the end of November – those who have only received the first of the two vaccination doses and who are thus ineligible for a Covid certificate.

Despite the positive trend of lower case numbers, the approach of winter and the low vaccination rate meant it was too soon to ease up on Covid measures, Health Minister Alain Berset said at a press conference on Friday.

Corona “vouchers”

Berset also announced a proposed new offensive to boost Switzerland’s comparatively low vaccination rate of 57% – “one of the worst in Europe”, said Berset, who cited countries such as Portugal, Denmark and Ireland as positive examples.

The CHF150 million plan wants to convince people who are currently undecided, notably through a nationwide “vaccination week” to share information about the safety and benefits of the jabs.

In addition, 170 “vaccination buses” will travel across the country in the coming weeks, and 1,700 advisors will speak by telephone, online, or in person to those with concerns about the jab.

Centralised certificate applications On Friday, the government also said that as of October 11 a central electronic application office will process Covid certificate applications by anyone who has been vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This means that “the cantons will not have to set up their own platforms” and should notably mean a clearer procedure for tourists who arrive to Switzerland and want to access places like restaurants and museums. In addition, “the transition period for accepting other vaccination certificates, which was to end by October 10, will be extended to October 24”. More information can be found here.External link End of insertion

Lastly, the government wants the public to get involved: anybody who manages to convince a friend, neighbour or family member to go ahead with the vaccination will receive a voucher of CHF50.

Berset maintained that getting vaccinated remained “a free choice” but that it was “our only chance to get out of this pandemic”.

The government estimated that 90-95% of over-65-year-olds and 80% of 18- to 65-year-olds would need to be vaccinated before all restrictions could be lifted. Currently the rates are 88.5% and 71%, respectively.

The plan will be discussed by cantonal authorities during a consultation period before being decided on October 13.