Government firms up plans in case of gas outage

In case of a shortage, households and businesses which heat with piped gas would be asked to turn temperatures down to 20°C, the government has said.

The contingency plan agreed by ministers is a slightly modified version of a four-stage plan announced in August, which has since gone through a consultation process involving cantonal authorities, businesses, and other stakeholders.

In the initial plan, the temperature limit was planned at 19°C, and the contribution to be made by private households was less marked.

The government said on WednesdayExternal link that without the contribution of households, which account for some 40% of gas used in the country, reducing usage significantly would not be possible. As for the raising of the maximum temperature from 19°C to 20°C, this was based on the premise that 20°C was an easier number to measure and to set.

Failure to respect the limit would be punished, but authorities are still exploring options as to how this would work. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday that the goal was to avoid becoming a “police state”, and that the responsibility of citizens would be called upon in case of this scenario.

Other measures were also finalised, including a decision not to grant exceptions from emergency rationing plans. In scenarios involving a sudden shortage, rationing might have to be introduced immediately, and for a period of 24 hours, the government said; this could be extended up to several weeks if necessary.

As for the likelihood of a severe shortage, “this can’t be predicted and is dependent on both meteorological and especially geopolitical factors”, the executive wrote. For his part, Parmelin said the risk remained, for this winter at least, “relatively low”.

