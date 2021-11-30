Swiss government plans to tighten national Covid rules

Health Minister Alain Berset said the new variant had the potential to be more contagious and escape immunity but little was yet known on how dangerous it is, and there was no reason to panic. Keystone / Peter Schneider

The government is planning to tighten anti-coronavirus measures across Switzerland, saying that while little is yet known about the new Omicron Covid variant it does not wish to lose time against this new threat.

This content was published on November 30, 2021 - 17:10

Keystone-SDA/jc

A series of measures have been put forward for consultation with the cantons, it announcedExternal link after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. These include: extension of the obligation to show a Covid certificate, which indicate whether the holder is fully vaccinated, recovered from Covid or tested negative; extension of mask-wearing obligations; and either a recommendation or obligation to work from home for those who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered.

The consultation will last until the evening of Wednesday December 1. The new measures are proposed to last until January 24, Health Minister Alain Berset told a press conference in Bern.

Both he and Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, stressed that getting vaccinated was still the fundamental element to fight the virus. Around 65% of the population are vaccinated. They also urged citizens to continue with existing health measures such as mask wearing, hand washing and opening windows to air indoor spaces.

The coronavirus situation in Switzerland has worsened in the past few weeks as the vaccination rate stagnates and the cold weather brings more people indoors. On Tuesday, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 8,422 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 22 more deaths and 138 Covid patients hospitalised.

Switzerland has tightened entry restrictions to check the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, imposing a flight banExternal link on direct flights from southern African countries. It has also imposed a negative test when boarding a fight and quarantine for ten days for travellers from over 20 countries External linkthat have seen cases of the new Omicron variant.