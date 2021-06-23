Green light given for two more climate offset deals

By setting up biogas plants the use of charcoal and firewood can be reduced. Keystone/Martin Ruetschi

The government has approved deals with Senegal and Vanuatu on climate protection allowing Switzerland to offset carbon emissions.

This content was published on June 23, 2021 - 12:17

swissinfo.ch/urs

The accords come after Switzerland concluded similar deals with Peru and Ghana last year.

“In signing these agreements, Switzerland sets a standard for international climate projects that meet stringent environmental protection requirements while also respecting international human rights standards,” the government said on Wednesday.

Switzerland has pledged to cut by half its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. It plans to meet this target mainly through domestic measures.

However, under the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change, countries can also count emission reductions achieved in other countries by supporting climate projects abroad.

Switzerland plans to set up biogas plants on farms in the West African state of Senegal and to instal solar panels to generate electricity on the South Pacific Island of Vanuatu, according to an environment ministry statementExternal link.