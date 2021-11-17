Helmets might become mandatory for young cyclists

It is not mandatory for cyclists in Switzerland to wear a helmet but safety experts have long been recommending the measure. Keystone/Steffen Schmidt

The Swiss government wants to make helmets mandatory for cyclists over the age of 12 in a bid to reduce road accidents.

This content was published on November 17, 2021 - 14:57

swissinfo.ch/urs

It has asked parliament to approve a plan giving the government the right to introduce mandatory helmets for children aged between 12 and 16.

The move is aimed at protecting this age group and to reduce the increasing number of head injuries, according to a statement on Wednesday.

As a rule, cyclists in Switzerland do not have to wear helmets. But they are compulsory when using fast e-bikes. However, safety experts strongly advise wearing helmets for anybody using a bicycle.

In 2012, parliament rejected a proposal to introduce mandatory helmets for people over the age of 14.

The latest proposal is part of a package of measures to be submitted to parliament.

It includes the creation of a legal basis to introduce autonomous vehicles and to drop minimum prison sentences for excessive driving leaving courts more discretion.