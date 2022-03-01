Holocaust memorial wins approval by Swiss parliament

The proposed Holocaust memorial in Switzerland also aims to serve as information centre. Keystone/Markus Schreiber

Parliament has called on the government to set the legal basis for an official memorial site for Swiss victims of Germany’s Nazi regime.

The Senate on Tuesday followed the House of Representatives to tacitly approve a demand for a Holocaust memorial.

Supporters said it is vital for society to keep the memory of the horrors of the Second World War alive.

The memorial site also aims to provide information about the Swiss who fought against the Nazis and all those who were refused protection by the government, according to the promoters.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis supported the request on behalf of the government, saying the present crises showed the importance of the respect for the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

A second, similar motion is expected to be passed by parliament next week.

About 450 Swiss citizens lost their lives during the Holocaust and around 1,000 were interned in Nazi concentration camps during the 1930s and 1940s.

The creation of an official memorial site for Nazi victims has been a key topic for the Organsiation of the Swiss Abroad, which represents the interest of the expat Swiss community.

