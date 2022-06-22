Innovative Swiss tourism projects to benefit from extra funds

Innovative tourism projects could benefit from higher government funds. Keystone/Martin Ruetschi

The government has earmarked CHF20 million ($20.7 million) to promote sustainable tourism and innovative projects in Switzerland.

The funds, which still need approval by parliament, are also meant to boost digitalisation in the sector and city tourism according to the economics ministry.

The bill is part of a programme announced last September to give the tourist industry a leg-up following the crisis triggered by the Covid pandemic over the past two years.

The additional financial support for innovative tourismExternal link comes on top of the CHF30 million approved by parliament for 2020-2023.

The government also says it wants to grant non-repayable funds of up to CHF50,000 ($51,800) to support small infrastructure projects in remote regionsExternal link of the country.

The proposed new policy is aimed at investments in mountain and border regions for projects with a low cash flow, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

