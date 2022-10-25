Most serious traffic accidents happen on two wheels

Last year 200 people died in road accidents, 27 fewer than a year before © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Three out of five serious accidents last year occurred on two wheels. Accidents involving young people on motorbikes and e-bikes have increased in particular, according to the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU).

October 25, 2022

Since last year 16- and 17-year-olds have been allowed to ride 125cc machines. This is probably the reason for the sharp increase in serious personal injuries on motorbikes, the BFU said in a studyExternal link published on Tuesday.

Since 1970 there has been a downward trend in serious personal injuries. This has now stagnated, the BFU said. Last year 200 people died in road accidents, 27 fewer than a year before. However, the number of seriously injured people rose by 140 to 3,933.

The number of people seriously injured and killed by e-bikes has been increasing for years. Last year 17 people died in accidents with e-bikes and 531 were seriously injured. However, fatal injuries still occurred most frequently in cars and on motorbikes.

In order to protect people on two wheels, measures are needed at various levels, the BFU said. Technology in vehicles must be improved and road users must pay greater attention. Many cyclists are also not visible enough, it said.

