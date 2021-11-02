Most Swiss trust government Covid apps

The survey found that 57.7% of respondents had no reservations about using the electronic Covid certificate Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The SwissCovid app and the Covid certificate app enjoy a relatively high level of trust among the public, according to a survey. More than half of respondents expressed no reservations about using the computer software for the Covid certificate.

This content was published on November 2, 2021 - 10:59

Keystone-SDA/ts

The government’s two Covid apps scored the highest when it came to the professional handling of customer data, ranking behind banks and government authorities, said internet comparison service comparis.ch on Tuesday. They received more points than insurance companies, booking platforms or online shops.

The SwissCovid app has slightly higher trust scores than a year ago, according to the survey. This can establish whether close contact has taken place with someone who has Covid-19 and send out an alert if there is a potential risk of infection.

“People have realised that the app is safe, has no data protection problems and can also be useful,” Comparis digital expert Jean-Claude Frick said.

The survey found that 57.7% of respondents had no reservations about using the electronic Covid certificate and making the corresponding data available online. The fact that there were no data mishaps during the introduction of the app has strengthened trust in it, comparis.ch said.

Since September 13 anyone aged 16 and over must show a Covid certificate and ID to access indoor spaces like restaurants, bars and museums. A Covid certificate is available to anyone who has been vaccinated with certain vaccines, has tested negative for or recovered from Covid.

Seven million certificates

According to the Federal Office of Public Health, around seven million Covid certificates have been issued in Switzerland for those who have been vaccinated and those who have been tested, and around 312,000 certificates for those who have recovered from Covid-19. A printed version of the certificate can also be used.

According to comparis.ch, 1,022 people were interviewed for the representative survey in October. The survey was conducted by the market research institute Innofact in all regions of Switzerland.