Muslim preacher to be deported for fraud and racial hatred

Abu Ramadan leaves the court in Biel/Bienne with his defence team. Keystone / Marcel Bieri

A court in the Swiss town of Biel/Bienne on Tuesday convicted Muslim preacher Abu Ramadan of welfare fraud and inciting racial hatred.

This content was published on June 21, 2022 - 18:02

Keystone-SDA/jc

Ramadan, a Libyan national, was given a 14-month suspended jail sentence and is to be expelled from Switzerland for six years.

The court found that the preacher had illegally received social assistance amounting to almost CHF45,000 ($46,500), despite having an income from organising pilgrimages for Muslims. It also believed the prosecution’s case that the accused called for hatred against other religions during a preaching session in a Biel mosque.

According to the indictment, Abu Ramadan called on 7 July 2017 in the Ar'Rahman mosque in Biel/Bienne, as a secular preacher, for hatred against people because of their religion or ethnicity . He allegedly targeted Jews, Christians, Hindus, Russians and Shiites.

Ramadan denied any wrongdoing, saying his sermons were misinterpreted.

It took cantonal prosecutors nearly four years to conclude their preliminary investigation, including translations of his sermons from Arabic into German.

Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative