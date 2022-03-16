Parliament wants to lower the voting age to 16

Swiss ballots: soon available for younger hands? © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Swiss politicians have come out in favour of the idea of lowering the official voting age to 16. Such a reform, which would involve a constitution change, would have to face a public ballot before ever becoming reality.

This content was published on March 16, 2022 - 18:42

Keystone-SDA/dos

A majority of 99 against 90 deputies, with three abstentions, carried it for the pro-youth voices in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Left-wing parties in favour of lowering the voting age by two years say it is a question of trusting the youth and the education system, and that the move would inspire youths to get more involved in politics and civic life.

Parties on the right of the spectrum were against the idea and said it would lead to confusing situations given that the age of majority in Switzerland is 18 – for example, youths would be able to vote, but not stand for election.

Wednesday’s vote comes after a parliamentary committee had advised against the idea, after a previous plenary vote had accepted it.

Now, the idea will be sent back to the committee to be drafted into a legal bill, which would involve a constitutional change – necessarily be subject to a nationwide public vote.

Voting on voting age

The idea of lowering the voting age to 16 has not had much luck at cantonal ballot boxes: Neuchâtel and Uri have both rejected such a change in recent years. Small Glarus is the only region to allow 16-year-olds the right to vote at the cantonal level.

Zurich, the country’s largest region, is to hold a vote on lowering the age to 16 after the cantonal parliament accepted a motion last November.

Internationally, neighbouring Austria lowered the voting age to 16 a decade ago, with positive results: there, 16- and 17-year-olds vote turn out more frequently than older generations.

