Parliamentary watchdog criticises Swiss pandemic preparedness

The Swiss government reacted passively to the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020, and coordination between ministries was initially lacking, a parliamentary audit committee has said.

“The government did not recognise early enough that this was a crosscutting crisis of global dimensions, and it underestimated how long it could last,” the committee said in a report published on Tuesday.

This meant individual ministries and federal departments acted in an uncoordinated manner, coming up with measures on their own during the first weeks of the pandemic, the report said.

The Interior Ministry – responsible for public health – played a “preponderant” role in all this, while a task force operated by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) took on a leadership position for which it was not fully prepared.

The FOPH did the best it could under the circumstances, the committee said. But faced with an unprecedented workload and level of public scrutiny, it quickly encountered staffing problems, including high levels of overtime and several changes at key levels.

Moreover, it judged consultation with the country’s 26 cantons during the first wave of the pandemic in spring 2020 to have been “unsatisfactory” and “unsystematic”.

Division of powers

Switzerland’s normal federal division of responsibilities was upended after the first case of Covid in February 2020, when the government in Bern took on special powers under the Epidemics Act to deal with the crisis response. It later gave back much of the responsibility to the regions in summer 2020; but according to another report published in April this year, a further lack of coordination between federal and cantonal levels resulted in a renewed spike in Covid cases in autumn and winter 2021.

However, this April report, an independent appraisal commissioned by the FOPH, gave the Swiss pandemic response effort generally good marks.

Meanwhile, speaking to RTS public television on Monday, Interior Minister Alain Berset repeated that the government wants any future waves of Covid to be dealt with more at the cantonal level – a stance which has been met with ambivalence by the cantons themselves, who recently called on the government to set up a federal crisis management team to help deal with future emergencies.

The government has until the end of September this year to respond to the parliamentary audit committee.

