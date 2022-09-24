Pension reform vote targets raising women’s retirement age

The reform foresees raising the statutory retirement age for women which would be partly offset by financial compensations. Keystone/Christian Beutler

Voters on Sunday have the final say on a proposed reform of the basic old-age pension scheme in a ballot billed as a key decision in Swiss politics.

Supporters of the legal amendment, which includes raising women’s retirement age to 65 from 64, as well as an increase in value added tax (VAT), were more than 20 percentage points ahead, according to the most recent surveys, published last week.

Polls close at midday on Sunday and final results are expected a few hours later.

At stake is an overhaul of the mandatory old-age pension scheme for men and women to ensure its long-term funding and adapt it to the ageing population and a shrinking workforce.

The scheme, introduced in 1948, is financed through salary deductions in a pay-as-you go system. It is part of Switzerland’s social security scheme, which consists of two additional pillars: the occupational pension funds and individual savings.

Benefitting everyone

A majority in parliament, the government and the business community came out in favour of the reform. They argued that the state pension system, also referred to as the first pillar, is at risk and needs additional funding to the tune of CHF18.5 billion ($19.2 billion) over the next ten years to prevent it from collapsing.

Interior Minister Alain Berset said the badly needed reform is the result of a political compromise and includes compensation payments and incentives for flexible retirement.

“A solidly-funded pension scheme is in the interest of everyone – also of women,” he said.

Campaigners also stressed that the reform is an act of solidarity by consumers, who would have to pay a higher VAT rate on products and services to ensure the future of Switzerland’s key social security scheme.

Women will pay price

The Social Democratic Party together with their traditional allies, the trade unions, as well as the Greens, have challenged the parliamentary decision to a nationwide vote by collecting the necessary number of signatures.

“There is no need for a reform that comes at the expense of women,” says Vania Alleva, president of the Unia trade union. “Wage discrimination between men and women has to be eliminated first.”

Opponents also argue that the authorities’ financial forecast for the pension fund is too pessimistic.

An increase in consumer tax at a time of price hikes, notably for electricity and health insurance premiums, would further strain purchasing power, according to the political left.

Mutual accusations

The grassroots of both sides appear to have made up their minds at an early stage of the campaign, as the issues at stake have been on the political agenda for years.

Nonetheless, emotions have been running high in the last few weeks, with supporters and opponents trading accusations of circulating misleading information and engaging in scaremongering.

Turnout on Sunday is likely to be at an average level of around 44%, according to Lukas Golder of the leading GfS Bern research institute. The political scientist says the campaigns generally lacked in emotional intensity compared with those in 2021, when a proposed pesticide ban in agriculture and the government’s anti-Covid policy were on the ballot.

It is primarily the segment of older citizens that is actively taking part in the ballots in line with a traditional voting behaviour, according to Golder.

Over the past 25 years, a series of proposals to reform the pension system has been rejected by parliament and/or voters, most recently in 2017.

At least three other proposals are in the political pipeline to revamp the Swiss old-age pension scheme. They include the use of National Bank surpluses and an additional monthly pension payment to help less well-off elderly beneficiaries. Another initiative aims to raise the retirement age of both men and women to 67 and adapt it to the average life expectancy.

