Proposals launched to tackle Switzerland’s littering problem

The costs for cleaning up public places is estimated at CHF200 million annually. Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Plans to introduce a nationwide littering fine in Switzerland are making slow progress.

This content was published on November 3, 2021 - 17:55

swissinfo.ch/ug

A parliamentary committee presented proposals for a financial penalty of up to CHF300 ($329) to complement existing cantonal rules.

Cleaning up litter costs the country an estimated CHF200 million per year.

“It’s a sorry sight to walk through a train station on a Monday morning,” says Matthias Jauslin, a supporter of the plan and a member of the centre-right Radical Liberals.

It doesn’t make sense to have different policies in the 26 cantons, he told SRF public radio on Tuesday.

The member of the House of Representatives for the centre-right Radical Liberals is part of committee which drafted amendments to an existing environment law.

His opinion is shared by Green Party parliamentarian Bastien Girod. “We want to help to keep the country clean,” he is quoted by the Swiss news agency, Keystone-SDA.

However, opponents, notably from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party argue that it is better to raise awareness of the risk for animals of not properly disposing trash.

The proposals have been sent for consultation to parties, institutions and organsations before parliament is due to begin discussions about the proposal next year.