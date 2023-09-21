Radical-Liberals and People’s Party have largest 2023 campaign budgets
The centre-right Radical Liberal Party and the right-wing Swiss People’s Party began their campaigns for the October 22 federal elections with the largest budgets.
The Radical-Liberals has CHF12.4 million ($13.6 million) to support its candidates this year, while the People’s Party has CHF11.1 million.
The biggest individual donor is Christoph Blocher. The former Swiss cabinet minister donated CHF550,000 to the People’s Party, according to the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) database, which was created to improve the transparency of the financing of political campaigns in Switzerland.
+ Candidates’ election campaign expenses revealed
The Swiss Union of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (USAM), the Employers' Union, the Swiss Peasants' Union and the Swiss business federation economiesuisse each contributed CHF500,000 to the "Swiss Perspective" campaign for centre-right political candidates this year. The Foundation for Bourgeois Politics (Stiftung für bürgerliche Politik), which is close to the People’s Party, and Carmita Burkard (for the Green Party) donated similar sums.
Meanwhile, the left-wing Social Democratic Party has received CHF6.9 million for its election campaign, followed by the Centre Party (CHF 6.6 million), the Green Party (CHF3.7 million), the Liberal Green Party (CHF2.9 million) and the Protestant Party (CHF1.2 million).
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.