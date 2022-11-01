Swiss adopts latest EU drone sanctions over Ukraine war

Russia is believe to have used Iranian-built drones in attacks in Ukraine. The photo, released by Ukraine's military, shows the wreckage of what Ukraine has described as a Shahed drone. Keystone / Ukrainian Military's Strategic C

Switzerland says it has adopted the new European Union sanctions against Iran for supporting the Russian war against Ukraine.

This content was published on November 1, 2022 - 15:26

SWI/urs

The measures, against the company Shahed Aviation Industries and three senior military officers, are due to come into force later on Tuesday following a decision by the economics ministry, according to ta statement by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Shahed Aviation Industries is a company affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' aerospace forces that is responsible for the design and development of the Shahed series of Iranian drones, according to SECO. These have been supplied to Russia and are being used in the war against Ukraine, it says.

Tehran has repeatedly denied the accusation.

Entry bans and assets frozen

The people targeted by the sanctions are the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, as well as General Sayed Hojatollah Qureishi and Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani.

They are subject to entry bans. In addition, no more business may be done with them, and any assets they may have in Switzerland will be frozen.

But critics say the sanctions are largely symbolic.

Russia had recently attacked Ukraine several times with GPS-guided Iranian-made Shahed 136 combat drones. Experts say the drones can fly up to 1,500 miles from trucks launched outside Ukraine and are believed to have been deployed across the country since August.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU but it agreed to take over in principle sanctions by the 27-nation bloc following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative