Swiss ambassador to Kyiv leaves Ukraine

Switzerland has evacuated its remaining diplomatic staff in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The foreign ministry said the move was necessary because of the deteriorating security situation.

The ambassador and four other diplomatic staff had left Ukraine with the support of a team of special forces from the Swiss army.

The ministry on Wednesday confirmed reports by several Swiss newspapers and online sites.

The embassy was closed on Monday. It had operated with reduced personnel and resources over the past week.

The foreign ministryExternal link has advised all Swiss citizens to leave Ukraine if possible. Swiss nationals who need assistance are told to contact the foreign ministry helpline by e-mail or telephone.

There were 268 registered Swiss nationals and family members in Ukraine until last Thursday.

However, it is not clear how many of them have already fled the country in the meantime.

