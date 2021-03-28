Swiss Army to introduce women’s uniforms

The new uniforms will offer a better fit, especially for female recruits. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Women serving in the Swiss Army will soon receive uniforms and gear specifically tailored for their bodies.

This content was published on March 28, 2021 - 15:31

Keystone-SDA/Femina/sm

The current equipment and clothing is unisex, and not – or only somewhat – adapted to the needs of women, who account for 0.9% of the Swiss Army.

“The focus will be on fit and functionality,” armasuisse spokesman Kaj-Gunnar Sievert told news agency Keystone-SDA on Sunday, confirming a report in the magazine Femina.

The planned modular system of military uniforms and gear also applies to men’s supplies. It is in its final testing and procurement stage, Sievert said. Some 350 military personnel around the nation have participated in initial tests.

The new cuts and sizing apply to combat gear, backpacks, bulletproof vests and hydration systems. They should be introduced next year. Later, the off-duty uniform will also be updated. The current ones date back to the mid-1980s.

To increase the number of women serving in the Swiss Armed Forces, Defence Minister Viola Amherd has launched an offensive for the advancement of women. She says that the compatibility of military service, training, career and family must be improved.

