Swiss contribute to global Covid health protection

The Swiss government has pledged CHF300 million ($328 million) towards an international initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines, tests and medicines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

This content was published on April 28, 2021 - 14:16

swissinfo.ch/urs

“A quick, efficient end to the pandemic is very much in Switzerland’s interest,” a government statementExternal link said.

Coordination among international partners is essential to ensure the virus is contained around the world, it added.

The Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) initiative by the G20 group of major economies and the European Commission seeks to strengthen local healthcare systems and effectively combat the pandemic in developing countries.

Launched last year, the ACT-A includes various institutions and agencies, including the Geneva-based World Health Organization, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Bank.

Switzerland already contributed CHF75 million last year, the government said.

Research projects

Meanwhile, the government also agreed a series of research projects on the impact of the pandemic on society.

It approved CHF14 million ($15.3 million) for the National Science FoundationExternal link to launch research in social sciences and humanities over the next three years.

The new projects complement a CH20 million-programme on biomedical issues launched last year.