Swiss court rejects Russia's appeal in Yukos case
Russia must pay $2.6 billion (CHF2.6 billion) to Yukos Capital after Switzerland's highest court rejected an appeal by Moscow.This content was published on October 11, 2022 - 09:02
Russia had challenged whether a Geneva arbitration court was competent to hear the case brought by the financial arm of Yukos, an independent Russian oil firm that was dismantled and absorbed by the state-held Rosneft.
The court rejected that argument, which was predicated on Russia's parliament having ultimately rejected the energy charter treaty that governs cross-border energy trading and investments.
The verdict was handed down by the Federal Court in August but could only be published on Monday.
The case was but one part of a vast legal saga concerning the dismantlement of Yukos.
Kremlin critic
The company broke up in the early 2000s after the arrest of its former owner, the Kremlin critic and ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and Rosneft came away with most of its assets following a murky auction process.
Khodorkovsky had become a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spent a decade in jail before he was pardoned in 2013 and allowed to go into exile. He lives in Britain.
A case brought by Yukos investors has been bouncing around the Dutch courts, with the supreme court last year scrapping an order for Russia to pay $50 billion and sending it back to lower courts.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.