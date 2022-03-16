Swiss extend blacklist over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich is now also on Switzerland's sanctions list. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland has extended its list of sanctions against individuals and entities over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This content was published on March 16, 2022 - 13:34

swissinfo.ch/urs

The economics ministry said a further 206 names were blacklisted in connection with the war in Ukraine. It includes oligarchs and prominent businesspeople from Russia and Belarus.

Among them is businessman Roman Abramovich who has long-standing ties with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

However, there is no mention of Viktor Vekselberg, who is resident in Switzerland and was targeted by United States sanctions earlier this week.

“Switzerland’s list of sanctions now fully mirrors that of the European Union,” the ministry saidExternal link on Wednesday.

The blacklisted individuals are subject to financial sanctions and travel restrictions.

The Swiss government decided last month to take over sanctions by the EU, prompting a debate about the country’s traditional neutrality.

Parliament

The Swiss parliament on Wednesday held a three-hour debate about the government’s policy and possible consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Four government ministers were present at the meeting in the House of Representatives to answer questions about more humanitarian aid, refugees, as well as security and gas supplies.

The right-wing and centre called for an increase in Switzerland’s defence spending, while left-wing parliamentarians focused on boosting humanitarian aid and economic sanctions.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, who holds the post of foreign ministry, said Europe was facing the “worst security crisis since World War Two”.

He described the humanitarian situation as a “catastrophic” with more than two million people needing emergency aid.

