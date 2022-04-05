Swiss government beefs up police cooperation with Germany

Keller-Sutter (left) and Faeser met to discuss police cooperation and asylum policy. Keystone/ Kay Nietfeld

The Swiss justice minister, Karin Keller-Sutter has signed an accord beefing up police cooperation with Germany.

The deal aims at boosting the exchange of information between the two neighbouring countries and defining joint operations in the fight against serious crimes, according to a statement by the justice ministryExternal link on Tuesday.

“As countries with a common border we have common challenges, notably about cross-border rail traffic or the joint use of agencies,” Keller-Sutter said.

The German interior minister, Nancy Faeser, is quoted as saying the reform of an existing police accord with Switzerland was urgent.

Switzerland has concluded bilateral accords on police cooperation with at least 16 European countries.

Ukrainian refugees

During her visit to Berlin, Keller-Sutter also discussed the situation of the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Keller-Sutter said it is key to register the refugees and coordinate asylum procedures.

So far, more than 25,000 people from Ukraine have sought refuge in Switzerland.

