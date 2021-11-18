Swiss health officials: No plans for tightening anti-Covid rules

Berset (right) and Engelberger agreed that the introduction of the "2G" rule - granting privileges to people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid - is no option for Switzerland. Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Interior Minister Alain Berset has ruled out a tightening of anti-Covid measures despite a strong increase in new infections.

This content was published on November 18, 2021 - 15:51

However, he warned that the healthcare personnel in hospitals and homes is exhausted and an increase in hospital admissions is inevitable during the winter months.

Berset, whose portfolio includes health issues, was speaking following a meeting with the top representative of the 26 cantonal health directors.

On Thursday, the national health authoritiesExternal link reported just over 6,000 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 within the last 24 hours.

Berset reiterated that the number of fully vaccinated people in Switzerland is still too low – about 65% of the entire population - and that it is crucial for people to respect the health safety rules to avoid a surcharge of hospitals.

For his part, Lukas Engelberger, a senior cantonal representative, said that there were no plans to follow the example of other European countries and to limit the Covid health certificate to vaccinated people vaccinated and those who have recovered from an infection.

Other measures might have to be considered if the situation deteriorates dramatically, according to Engelberger.

“We are reluctant to take tougher measures,” added Berset. “Every country has its own policy.”

Lonza probe

In another development, a parliamentary committee has cleared the government of allegations of poor management to provide anti-Covid vaccine, Moderna.

The control committee of the House of Representatives said the government acted correctly when it negotiated the supply of Moderna vaccine but rejected a direct financial investment in the production at a Lonza biotechnology factory in Switzerland.

Reports about Interior Minister Berset allegedly turning down an opportunity last year to secure a Moderna vaccine production line exclusively for Switzerland made the headlines in March.