Swiss investors to benefit from climate label

The Swiss government has launched a system to measure the environmental impact of financial investments.

The aim is to help the Swiss financial centre to position itself as an international leader in “credible climate transparency”, according to a statementExternal link published on Wednesday.

The Swiss Climate Scores are to provide institutional and private investors in Switzerland “with meaningful information on the extend to which their financial investments are compatible with international climate goals”.

The government recommended the tool would allow investors “to benefit from economic opportunities in the transition to net zero [output of greenhouse gases] and at the same time contribute to achieving climate goals”.

The finance and energy ministries have been mandated to examine the voluntary adoption of the Swiss Climate Scores by the participants in the country’s financial market by the end of next year.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer repeatedly stressed that Switzerland had one of the most environmentally-friendly financial sectors in the world and could play a role as a pioneer for sustainable investment.

