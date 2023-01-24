Swiss parliament opens inquiry into alleged Covid-19 leaks

Matthias Michel (right) and Prisca Birrer-Heimo (left) address reporters in Bern following the parliamentary management committees' decision on Tuesday to open an inquiry into the alleged leaks by the interior ministry during the pandemic. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

A parliamentary inquiry will investigate allegations of leaks from Alain Berset’s interior ministry during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was decided on Tuesday.

A report by the Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper on January 14 alleged Berset’s former head of communications had repeatedly passed on confidential information about Covid measures planned by the Swiss government to Ringier, one of the major media houses in Switzerland.

Following a two-day meeting, parliamentary management committees on Tuesday decided to open an inquiry to shed light on the affair. A special task force has been set up.

In addition to the parliamentary oversight, other ongoing procedures are open in connection with the alleged leaks. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has reportedly requested a special prosecutor to look into the alleged leaks to Schweiz am Wochenende.

Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, says he does not wish to comment publicly on the proceedings. But he says he is ready to face parliamentarians’ questions over allegations of leaks from his office.

Berset told reporters last week: “When a question arises, it must be settled within the framework of the institutions.”

“There is an ongoing procedure which does not concern me, but which is running against other people, against third parties. It is very unfair to them that everything is being discussed openly in the media,” said Berset. “This is not really the idea of a democracy.”

He said he was not too worried about the controversy.

“I have experienced a lot in these three years [since the arrival of Covid-19]. I've really given everything so that we can get out of this very difficult situation with the pandemic,” Berset toldExternal link Swiss public television, SRF. “I'm used to pressure and the fact that there are always questions.”

