Swiss Solidarity raises over CHF82 million for Ukraine war victims

The humanitarian charity Swiss Solidarity has raised over CHF82.6 million ($89.1 million) as part of a public fundraising effort for victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Swiss public donated over CHF51.5 million on Wednesday and over CHF30 million on Tuesday, the charity reported at 11pm on Wednesday following a “National day of solidarity for Ukraine”.

"We have to go back to the 2004 tsunami in Thailand to see such a high level of solidarity,” Sylvie Kipfer, head of communication at Swiss Solidarity, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Swiss Solidarity launched the fundraising campaign to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. In the initial phase, the money will be used to help refugees in countries around Ukraine, notably Poland, which has welcomed over 1.4 million Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war.

If possible and if necessary, aid projects will also be supported in Ukraine.

Swiss Solidarity works with various charities and aid organisations, including Caritas, HEKS/EPER, the Swiss Red Cross, Helvetas, Medair, Médecins Sans Frontières and the Terre des hommes foundation.

Swiss SolidarityExternal link is an independent foundation. It started out as part of the French-language public radio RTS and is now the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, the parent company of SWI swissinfo.ch.

Donations for the Swiss Solidarity Ukraine campaign can still made via the postal account 10-15000-6, adding the words “Crisis in Ukraine”.

