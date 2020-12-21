Switzerland bans flights from UK over new coronavirus

Switzerland joins at least ten European countries, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium, which have said they are taking measures to prevent people arriving from Britain Keystone / Neil Hall

Switzerland has joined other European countries in suspending flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa after reports of a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain.

This content was published on December 21, 2020 - 07:55

Reuters/swissinfo/sb

“Due to the new epidemiological situation in Britain and South Africa, the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (OFAC) has suspended air traffic between Switzerland and these two countries until further notice from midnight Sunday,” the Swiss authorities said on Sunday in a statement.

This emergency decision follows the “emergence of a new variant of coronavirus which, according to initial findings, is significantly more contagious”, it added.

The variant, which officials say is up to 70% more transmissible than the original, has prompted concerns about a wider spread. It has reportedly spread. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers in the southeast of England.

At least ten European countries, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium, said they were taking measures to prevent people arriving from Britain, including bans on flights and trains.

France said it would bar all people coming from the UK for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail. Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic also announced plans to bar flights from the United Kingdom.

An epidemiologist at the University of Basel, Emma Hodcroft, said on Twitter that the strains in Britain and South Africa were not the same.