Switzerland looks to safeguard gas supplies for winter 2023-2024

Balls of energy: a gas storage facility in Zurich. © Keystone / Alexandra Wey

With an eye on possible shortages next winter, the government plans to repeat this year’s mitigation strategy of buying reserve stocks.

This content was published on February 1, 2023 - 15:42

Keystone-SDA/dos

The decision is a repeat of what the government already outlined in May 2022: to head off possible winter gas shortages, authorities want to ensure that the country has six terawatt hours’ worth of gas in reserve stocks in neighbouring countries.

The physical reserve accounts for some 15% of the country’s annual gas use.

Switzerland, a large producer of renewable (especially hydro) energy, has a relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption. Around 42% of it is used to heat houses, and the rest in industry and in the service and transport sectors.

Switzerland also lacks seasonal gas storage facilities, which is why it has to sign deals with neighbouring countries such as France to store the reserves.

The government said on Wednesday that while reserve stocks in France are guaranteed by contract, reserves elsewhere run a non-negligeable risk in the case of a severe shortage affecting all of Europe.

And while measures last year included buying emergency options for non-Russian gas, this year no Russian gas likely to be on the European market at all, and thus such a measure is not part of the plans, the executive said.

