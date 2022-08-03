Switzerland takes over EU sanctions on Russian gold

Switzerland’s five refineries process 70% of the raw gold mined in the world each year. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

Switzerland, a major gold-refining hub, has followed the EU in banning imports of Russian gold, as part of new sanctions due to the war in Ukraine.

“The new measures primarily concern a ban on buying, importing or transporting gold and gold products from Russia. Services in connection with these goods are also prohibited,” the economics ministry wroteExternal link on Wednesday.

The measures come into force from 6pm today, August 3.

The decision is “in line” with the ban on Russian gold made by the European Union (EU) on July 21, the ministry said, and implements “the most urgent measures in terms of time and substance” taken by Brussels. Up to now, only the export of gold from Switzerland to Russia has been banned.

As for the potential impact of the latest sanctions, this is unclear: following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, gold imports have already been largely avoided for ethical reasons. And since March 7, trade of bullion produced by Russian refineries has not been possible in Switzerland, due to a decision by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Switzerland is a major hub for the global gold industry: the country’s five refineries process 70% of the raw gold mined in the world each year.

Further decisions

The economics ministry also said on Wednesday that the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, has had its assets frozen and is now banned from providing funds, economic resources, or technical services. “New derogations are being introduced to ensure the orderly wind-down of transactions and the sale of Sberbank subsidiaries,” it said.

The ministry also said that with a view to tackling the global food and energy crisis, and to “avoid disruption to payment channels”, Switzerland has made two new exceptions regarding transactions of agricultural products and oil supplies from Russia to third countries. Again this tallies with recent measures taken by the EU.

