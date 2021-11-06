Thousands march against Switzerland’s Covid law

As in previous demonstrations, participants of all ages chanted "Freedom, freedom" on a public square in Fribourg on Saturday. Keystone / Marcel Bieri

Between 3,500 and 5,000 people who oppose the Covid law coming before voters in three weeks’ time converged on the small city of Fribourg on Saturday, mainly to voice their rejection of the Covid certificate.

This content was published on November 6, 2021 - 18:36

Keystone-SDA/gw

Organisers claimed the rally attracted 5,000 people, though police estimate between 3,500 and 4,000 were in attendance. Speakers addressed the crowd in German, French and Italian on a city square in a largely peaceful demonstration pre-authorised by the authorities.

As in previous demonstrations against the government's measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, participants of all ages chanted "Freedom, freedom", waved Swiss flags and cheered on the “Freiheitstrychler” bell ringers who have become a fixture at these rallies.

According to the demonstrators, the "tightening of the Covid law will lead to exclusion, discrimination and a society of mass surveillance".

A similarly peaceful rally of opponents to Covid measures drew up to 2,000 people in the eastern Swiss city of Chur on Saturday, local police said.

Support for the proposed amendments to the Covid law, which among other things set the legal basis for the Covid certificate, has risen to 69%, according to the latest poll.