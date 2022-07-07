Top football clubs received double Covid aid money

The extra money was reportedly paid to nine clubs from the Super League and the Challenge League, the two highest Swiss football leagues (not pictured) Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Several professional football clubs in Switzerland were reportedly compensated twice for Covid-related losses and received around CHF10 million ($10.3 million) too much.

Nine clubs from the Super League and the Challenge League – the two highest Swiss football leagues – are involved, Swiss public radio, SRF, said on ThursdayExternal link. According to the report, the clubs received money from two state aid programmes for the same losses in their amateur, junior and women’s teams.

There is no suggestion any wrongdoing has been committed.

“Under discussion are an estimated CHF6 million for 2020 and around CHF4 million for 2021,” a spokesperson for the Federal Office of Sport told SRF. The office had no indication that the clubs had provided incorrect information in their applications, he said.

The CHF10 million corresponds to a quarter of all state aid for professional football clubs, according to SRF. It is not yet clear how much the clubs will have to pay back.

