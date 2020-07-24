Under-fire Swiss attorney general offers to step down

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber (centre) in a file photo Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber – facing impeachment proceedings over his handling of a FIFA corruption probe - has offered his resignation following a court decision that criticised his conduct.

This content was published on July 24, 2020 - 11:50

swissinfi.ch/Reuters/ilj

Lauber's move comes after a federal court in Switezrland said on Friday that Lauber had committed several breaches of his official duties and lied to investigators while his office examined alleged corruption surrounding soccer governing body FIFA.

Lauber made "implausible" statements about an undisclosed meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in June 2017, the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) said.

The court concluded that Lauber "intentionally made a false statement" to the watchdog investigating his conduct and knowingly concealed the meeting.

"Overall, the court finds that Attorney General Lauber committed several breaches of official duty," the court said.

Lauber offered to resign to protect the integrity of his office but denied he had lied, in a personal statement released by the Office of the Attorney General on Friday.

Lauber said the move would be "in the interest of the institution".

More to follow.