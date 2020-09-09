Paternity leave: too costly and superfluous in the midst of a crisis

Introducing paternity leave while the economy is languishing in the worst recession since 1975 would be irresponsible, says Michele Moor. The Ticino politician from the Swiss People’s Party is calling for a no vote on September 27.

At a time of severe economic crisis, introducing a costly and superfluous system of paternity leave would be misguided. This is the umpteenth attempt by the centre-left to increase social benefits, and it is intended to destroy the Christian model of society which has made Switzerland the most prosperous nation in the world. Thanks largely to a natural and responsible division of labour between men and women, this country has created the conditions to achieve and maintain a level of prosperity envied by others.

Paternity leave would not add to the equality of the sexes, not least because there are laws of nature which simply must be accepted: men and woman have different roles in the conception and rearing of children, especially in the first months of life. A newborn sleeps 16-18 hours a day, and when it is awake it usually needs its mother. The father may be of help, but it is hard to see why he cannot do this using some holiday time – which could not be put to better use than in the first year of a child’s life.

All this has nothing to do with the unacceptable disparity in pay between men and women, which will not disappear just because a state-supported paternity leave is introduced.

And according to classifications drawn up by various prestigious international institutions, Switzerland is an extremely caring society: due to prudent policies, it has the financial resources it needs to provide help to the greatest number of people possible.

More burdens for businesses and employees

Nevertheless, even with the tax burden constantly increasing, many of our social institutions find themselves in a precarious situation, and until their funding can be guaranteed we cannot tolerate a further expansion of the welfare state. To increase the range of benefits at a time like this would be irresponsible.

Considering the likelihood of an increase in social welfare contributions, especially to ensure funding for the old-age pension system, we should not place further burdens on businesses and employees, beginning with the direct costs of paternity leave, which are estimated at CHF250 million a year ($277 million).

This would need to be funded by an increase in worker contributions; but the additional costs of hundreds of millions of francs would deal a fatal blow to the Swiss business marketplace.

And apart from direct costs, paternity leave would give rise to indirect costs of an even greater amount, beginning with the absence of employees, which would be a heavy burden for businesses to bear, leading to a decline in productivity and therefore profitability.

Paternity benefits to replace wage loss would cover 80% of work income, up to a maximum of CHF196 a day. Businesses required to pay full salary during the leave would themselves have to come up with the salary difference not covered, as well as ancillary wage costs. They would also have to find people to fill in for the absent staff members, paying them overtime.

Businesses would in fact be dealing with several types of opportunity cost, starting with lost orders and decreased productivity. These indirect costs would add up to something like two to four times the direct costs – so paternity leave could end up costing Switzerland CHF1 billion per year.

Urgent to concentrate on priorities

Switzerland is going through its worst recession since 1975. To expect a rapid return to pre-crisis growth levels would be utopian. Production has dropped markedly, unemployment is increasing, a million workers are on short-time working hours, and debt in the public sector – which will have to be paid back sooner or later – had increased enormously.

Therefore, we actually need to be thinking about drastic austerity measures.

The consequences of this crisis will only be seen by businesses and employees in the coming months, or maybe years. Thus it’s now necessary to focus on the essentials: revitalising the economy, reforming social institutions in financial difficulty, and lowering debt.

Faced with this scenario, we need to be prepared to give up, or at the very least postpone, all projects falling in the “nice to have” basket – including paternity leave.

