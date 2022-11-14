Youth parliament demands fairer naturalisation process

The youth proposals adopted in a plenary session were presented to the president of the House of Representatives, Irene Kälin, to be considered by legislators in Bern. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

A more equitable naturalisation process and better information on organ donations were two key demands of the Youth Session of the Swiss parliament, which ended on Sunday.

This content was published on November 14, 2022 - 09:11

Keystone-SDA/sb

Around 200 young people, aged 17 on average, took part in the four-day Youth Session at the House of Representatives in Bern.

The Swiss National Youth Council said in a statement on Sunday that they are seeking a "more uniform and objective" naturalisation process to avoid arbitrary decisions, as well as a better integration of asylum seekers in the labour market.

They say more public information is also needed on organ donations in Switzerland. Participants also called for the abolition of subsidies that harm biodiversity in Switzerland.

These and other political demands adopted in a plenary session were presented to the president of the House of Representatives, Irene Kälin, to be considered by legislators in Bern.

Experts from various organisations as well as members of parliament helped the participants develop concrete proposals.

During the session, a youth prize was also awarded to the Zeta Movement, an association dedicated to de-stigmatising mental illness among young people in Switzerland.

Since 1991, the Swiss Youth Council has organised an annual Youth Session in Bern to promote participation in political decision-making via debates.

