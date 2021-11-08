Youth parliament demands more sustainability in politics

Some participants at a previous Youth Session in the Swiss parliament Indra Crittin

No more domestic flights in Switzerland by 2030, compulsory sustainability education in the school curriculum, a financial centre with sustainable investments – these are the demands of the Youth Session of the Swiss parliament.

This content was published on November 8, 2021 - 11:48

Keystone-SDA/ts

The Youth Session, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, returned to the House of Representatives in Bern after a two-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 246 young people debated a sustainable future for four days before presenting their demands to the president of the House of Representatives, Andreas Aebi, on Sunday.

Experts from various organisations as well as members of parliament helped the participants develop concrete proposals that could be implemented, the Swiss National Youth CouncilExternal link said.

Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, welcomed the participants to the House of Representatives on Saturday and answered some of their questions. He spoke of the power of compromise and stressed the importance of sustainability. “Many of you have probably participated in youth events and discussed global warming. This is an existential issue for you because it affects your future. You want to act,” he said.

The Youth Session was also marked by the visit of young people from all over Europe who wanted to get to know the Swiss political system. Plan International SwitzerlandExternal link, which promotes gender equality and children’s rights, was awarded a youth prize.